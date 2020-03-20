Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00020082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinEx and EXX. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $119.92 million and approximately $464.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006095 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,218,408 coins and its circulating supply is 96,468,388 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bithumb, Bibox, Crex24, Bitfinex, BCEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Liqui, Coinnest, BitForex, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Allcoin, ABCC, Coinone, LBank, BigONE, Liquid, Cobinhood, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, OKEx, Coinrail, Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance, Bit-Z, HBUS, EXX, OTCBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Bittrex, Ovis, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.