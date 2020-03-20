QuadrantProtocol Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $393,865.22 and $146,908.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

