Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $19,103.82 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $19,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $46,475.96.

On Friday, January 17th, David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $46,564.59.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quanterix by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

