Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Volume Tops $88,596.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $88,596.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020032 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.31 or 0.03065730 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,665,612 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.