Quark Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $702.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000432 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,558,195 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

