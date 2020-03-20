QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $2.11 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.08 or 0.04307285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003722 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.