QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.66 million and $71,323.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.04277433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038212 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003766 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

