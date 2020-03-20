Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Quotient worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quotient by 65.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quotient by 846.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quotient by 74.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 9.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 100,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,401. Quotient Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

