Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quotient Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QUOT. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Quotient Technology’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.