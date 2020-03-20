Raffles Associates LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up approximately 2.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after buying an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

