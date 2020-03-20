Raffles Associates LP Purchases Shares of 35,000 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. FedEx accounts for approximately 5.1% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.06. 4,457,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,971. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

