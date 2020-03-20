Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.0697 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $405,595.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006111 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

