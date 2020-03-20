Raise Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $110,967.68 and $10,514.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

