Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Rambus worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

