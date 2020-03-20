Randal J. Kirk Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 2,427,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

