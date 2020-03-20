Randy Woelfel Buys 3,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director Randy Woelfel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00.

Randy Woelfel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Randy Woelfel acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 376,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 726,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,900,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

