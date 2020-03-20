Rapids Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market capitalization of $146,237.59 and approximately $609.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

