Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,179.75 ($28.67).

Several equities analysts have commented on RAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,810 ($23.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.96 million and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.55.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 1.44%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.