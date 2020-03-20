Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 412,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

