Raymond James & Associates Has $6.06 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,616,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 660,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,085,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 934,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806,525. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

