Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,181 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 658,034 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,681,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 447,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,289. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

