Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.10 Million

Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $172.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the lowest is $168.20 million. Rayonier reported sales of $191.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $754.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.40 million to $766.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $762.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

