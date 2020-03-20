RCI Hospitality Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,080% compared to the average daily volume of 226 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RICK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 293,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,309. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.88. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

