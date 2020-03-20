Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CFO Andrew Ahlborn Purchases 3,272 Shares

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CFO Andrew Ahlborn acquired 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $20,809.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 1,378,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RC. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

