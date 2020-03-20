Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli Acquires 10,000 Shares

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) CIO Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,019.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Buttacavoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ready Capital alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Thomas Buttacavoli purchased 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00.

RC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,616. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.