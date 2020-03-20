Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires $25,080.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. 1,378,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $304.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

