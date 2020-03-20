Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KGX)

Kion Group (FRA: KGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/30/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kion Group stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €36.30 ($42.21). The company had a trading volume of 615,045 shares. Kion Group AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.14.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

