Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Morses Club (MCL)

3/18/2020 – Morses Club had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

3/17/2020 – Morses Club was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Morses Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/11/2020 – Morses Club had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50).

3/11/2020 – Morses Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MCL traded up GBX 12.52 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 51 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 410,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. Morses Club PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.32. The company has a market cap of $63.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

