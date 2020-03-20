Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

2/19/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

2/18/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 916,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.09. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

