ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $17.33 million and $87,513.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.01137592 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00178591 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004271 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00091115 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Crex24, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

