Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.60 and a 200-day moving average of $355.34. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.