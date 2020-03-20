Ren Market Capitalization Hits $33.05 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Ren has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Kyber Network, DDEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.04305626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

