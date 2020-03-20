Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Renaissance IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

IPO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.41. 17,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,913. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

