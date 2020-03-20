Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 213,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 656.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,065,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after buying an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.