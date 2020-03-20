Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Nevro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nevro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.