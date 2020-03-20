Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on INXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

