Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.69% of SP Plus worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $17.81. 8,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,294. The company has a market capitalization of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

