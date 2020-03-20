Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 278,997 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.55% of Myers Industries worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Myers Industries stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

