Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,221,588 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 642.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.16% of Bloom Energy worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,143. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.62%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689 in the last ninety days. 36.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

