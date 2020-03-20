Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 65,800 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.98% of RMR Group worth $28,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

RMR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.32. RMR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

