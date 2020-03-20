Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.49% of American Outdoor Brands worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,314. The company has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

