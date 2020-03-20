Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.57% of Johnson Outdoors worth $27,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,799. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

JOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

