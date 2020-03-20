Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RingCentral worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,160 shares in the company, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.74. 1,142,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -291.77 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

