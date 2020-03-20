Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HVT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 7,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,851. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

