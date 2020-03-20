Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of CVB Financial worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.06. 93,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.