Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.33 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WASH traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

