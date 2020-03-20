Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

