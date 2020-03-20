Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.04% of Tucows worth $26,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $3,971,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Tucows by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tucows by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bret Fausett bought 27,777 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ TCX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

