Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.63 Million Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,066,000 after buying an additional 115,429 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 229,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.40%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.