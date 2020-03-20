Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.54 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Universal Health Services worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.